PHOTOS – Whitmer joins Detroit unity march

DETROIT (WLNS) – On the day that the first of three memorial services is held for George Floyd, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II joined a march in Highland Park and Detroit.

The marchers were clergy, community leaders and local elected officials.









On Wednesday Whitmer said she is supporting a number of policy plans focusing on police reform in the state.

In a statement from Whitmer’s office, she is calling on law enforcement agencies in the state to improve their training and policies to create a “police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect under the law.”