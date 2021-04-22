PHOTOS: Whitmer visits vaccination clinic in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited the community vaccination clinic at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint today.

Whitmer said her goal was to observe ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts and ensure that vaccines are being distributed efficiently and equitably.

“We have made significant progress in getting Michiganders vaccinated, but we must continue working to ensure that every Michigander has access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Whitmer. “Community sites like Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint will help us reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders who are 16 years or older more quickly. We must all continue to do our part by masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and most importantly, getting vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccines are the lights at the end of the tunnel, and we will beat COVID-19 and emerge together.”

To date, Michigan has administered 6,166,654 vaccines. Currently, 46.1% of Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, with 32.3% percent of Michiganders ages 16 and older being fully vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of equitably vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible

The state has made a goal to administer 100,000 shots per day.