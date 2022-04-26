LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pinckney Community High School (PCHS) will be hosting a mock crash demonstration on Tuesday, April 26.

The Pinckney Police Department says to not be alarmed if you notice a larger than normal public safety presence Tuesday morning.

Police want to inform students, staff and parents that the larger than normal public safety presence is personnel who are participating in the demonstration.

According to PPD, the purpose of this demonstration is to showcase the consequences of drunk or drugged driving.

“This is prom/graduation season and a season for celebration,” Pinckney Police Department said in a statement. “We are hoping our PCHS youth (and all youth) consider what can happen if they celebrate too much.”