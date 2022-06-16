LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Education Trust (MET) will host its 10th annual pizza party Thursday on the Capitol lawn, to raise money for the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.

This event starts at 11 a.m. and for a $10 donation you can have pizza, dessert and the opportunity to help out students that have been in the foster care system.

There will be live entertainment, speakers, vendors and several raffles that event goers can partake in.

MET is partnering with the Treasury Black History Month Program Committee to not only raise money for fostering youth, but also give individuals the chance to celebrate Juneteenth.

All money raised will go directly to the Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund.

Since 2012, efforts have totaled more than $1.3 million.

At this years event, “The Pillow Effect,” a Michigan Youth Opportunities Initiative Program will accept donations of new pillows and pillowcases for youth entering foster care.

“We would like people to understand we are helping to fill a need, and they can help,” Diane Brewer, Executive Director of the Michigan Education Trust said. “If they come out, $10 you know for a ticket for some pizza and what you’re doing is filling the gap and helping someone make something more of themselves.”

For more information or to get your tickets for Thursday’s event, click here.