Place your bets! Michigan nears launch of online sports gambling

FILE – In this May 2, 2019, file photo, the DraftKings logo is displayed at the sports betting company headquarters in Boston. Sports gambling giant DraftKings won’t give a former “Bachelor” contestant the $1 million prize for winning an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband were accused of cheating.Jade Roper-Tolbert beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize, but some in the fantasy sports community were quick to allege she coordinated with her husband, Tanner Tolbert, to submit more than the maximum 150 entries. Roper-Tolbert was no longer listed as the winner Saturday. A DraftKings statement says the company decided to update the standings for several contests and did not elaborate. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP)—Michigan casinos could launch online sports betting and gambling games in December once state lawmakers waive the remaining time they have to review proposed licensing rules.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, which has 10 legislators, is expected to effectively bless the new regulations at a meeting Tuesday.

The move will come nearly a year after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legalized internet gambling and wagering on sports.

Sports bettors were able to place wagers in person at casinos beginning last spring. But mobile sports betting, internet poker and other online games have waited for licensing regulations.