Places in Lansing to ring in the New Year

The clock is ticking to count the last minutes of 2019. And if you’re still looking for a place to ring in the new year look no further.

The start of a brand-new decade is no small feat. For families who want to celebrate with their little ones before bedtime, Play East Lansing is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve. The party starts at 11 a.m. and children can play games, dance, and toast to the ‘noon’ year with sparkling cider!

You can watch the ball drop while rolling a bowling ball at Spare Time. The bowling alley will be open until 1 a.m. and families can rent a lane or experience an escape room.

Edru Skate will also have some family fun with a New Year’s event where you can physically *roll* in the new year. Tickets include skating, food, and even a prize-filled balloon drop.

And as the clock hits midnight party-goers can *salsa* their way to the new year. Urban Beat will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Salsa Party. Tickets that include food are $45. But if you just want to party, tickets are $25. An MSU student ID will get you a $10 discount.