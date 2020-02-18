Plan to create satellite launch site in Michigan unveiled

When you think of satellite launching sites you might first think of Cape Canaveral. Now you can add Oscoda to that.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jim Stamas has announced the results of the site-selection process to determine the best location for a horizontal space launch facility in Michigan.

And Oscoda, in northeast lower Michigan, topped the list.

Stamas helped finalize a $2 million supplemental appropriation for fiscal year 2019 for a state grant to assess the feasibility of developing one or more low Earth orbit launch sites and command center. The project is known as the Michigan Launch Initiative and has been developed by the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association.

Michigan’s aerospace industry is robust. There are 280 companies certified as aerospace manufacturers with another 600 Michigan companies that support those companies. It’s estimated that the aerospace industry currently has a $1.2 billion impact on Michigan’s economy.