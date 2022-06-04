LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An unexpected sight could be seen on US-23 in Green Oak Twp. earlier Saturday.

Green Oak Township Police responded to a plane having to make an emergency landing on US-23 between Silver Lake Rd. and Lee Rd.

A 75-year-old man from Plymouth was flying a 1946 single engine plane that had an engine failure.

This is the second time that the pilot has had an engine failure.

The pilot, a former US Marine, was “very calm and collected” per the responding officers during the incident and was uninjured.

Courtesy: Green Oak Township Police

Courtesy: Green Oak Township Police

Courtesy: Green Oak Township Police

Courtesy: Green Oak Township Police

The plane was towed to a Michigan Department of Transportation garage.