LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A plane made an emergency landing at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Prior to landing, the plane circled the area for a while to burn fuel.

There were no issues after they touched down.

Several fire crews were on the scene, including the Lansing Fire Department.

“It was a private aircraft, they experienced a minor issue and landed here at LAN without incident,” an airport official said.

