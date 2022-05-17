LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the ruling by a Michigan court to temporarily stop the enforcement of the 1931 near total abortion ban.

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the law would have taken effect. The controversial law has been a major point of contention ever since the Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade was leaked.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallett spoke to the media to discuss the injunction against Michigan’s 1931 law.

Wallett filed a suit on April 7, saying that the ban is unconstitutionally vague, among other things.

Lawmakers have already begun reacting to the news, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and a handful of House Democrats.

WHITMER

“Today marks an important victory for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “The opinion from the Michigan Court of Claims is clear and sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned. It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies.

“But our work is not over,” Whitmer continued. “I want every Michigander to know: no matter what happens in DC, I’m going to fight like hell to protect access to safe, legal abortion in Michigan. That’s why last month, I filed a lawsuit and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion once and for all. While today’s preliminary injunction offers immediate, critical relief, we need the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in and establish the right to abortion under our state constitution. We must protect the rights of nearly 2.2 million women in Michigan to make decisions about their bodies because, however we personally feel about abortion, a woman’s health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions.”

NESSEL

“This injunction is a victory for the millions of Michigan women fighting for their rights. The judge acted quickly in the interest of bodily integrity and personal freedom to preserve this important right and found a likelihood of success in the state law being found unconstitutional. I have no plans to appeal and will comply with the order to provide notice to all state and local officials under my supervision.”

LAWMAKERS

“This is great news for the fundamental right of people to make the reproductive health care choices that are right for them, including abortions. Although it is a promising step, the fight is far from over,” said state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia), chair of the Progressive Women’s Caucus. “I look forward to the next step in the process where, hopefully, we will see this archaic law taken off the books.”

“I applaud this ruling, but it is just one of the ways House Democrats and our allies are striving to protect reproductive health care,” said House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township). “We will continue to push for passage of the Reproductive Health Act in the Legislature and amending the Michigan Constitution to enshrine bodily autonomy as a full, legal right in our state.”