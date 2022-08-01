LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the Michigan Court of Appeals ruling that county prosecutors can now enforce the state’s ban on abortion.

The decision stated that county prosecutors are local officials and not state officials, so the temporary injunction blocking the 1931 abortion ban in Michigan does not affect them.

One of the plaintiffs in the appeal was Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan has already come out and said that the decision is the wrong one, but also added that it won’t go into effect for 21 days, so they have time to fight it.

