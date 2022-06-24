LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) is holding a press conference in light of the United States Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

PPMI President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallett will be speaking at the event.

Thornton Greear said that abortions are still legal in Michigan because of the 1931 law that is currently being blocked in court.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has already released a statement saying that the decision is crushing.

This is devastating. Michigan’s dangerous abortion ban could go back into effect — making abortion a felony in Michigan. My pending lawsuit to protect abortion access is more urgent than ever. I will continue to fight like hell. Michigan Gov. Whitmer

Wallett said that she knows this decision will cause confusion, especially in Michigan.

“I can’t say this enough, abortion is legal in Michigan,” Wallett said.

