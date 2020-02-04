Players and coaches react to Dantonio departure

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Players and coaches reactions are coming in after the shocking announcement this afternoon that Mark Dantonio will step down as head coach of Michigan State University after 13 seasons.
MSU Quarterback Brian Lewerke tweeted, “Thank you for everything Coach”
Michigan State Football Defensive End Kenny Willekes posted twice following Dantonio’s announcement:
Michigan State Football Player Personnel and Recruiting Coordinator Butler Benton said in part, “Thanks for everything Coach D.”
Michigan State University Football On Campus Recruiting Coordinator Jerry VanHavel re-tweeted a post from Michigan St. on BTN:
The 63-year-old coach called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
“I will miss it all but feel the sacrifices that I have made away from my family must now become my priority at this time in my life,” said Dantonio, who added that he still plans to have a role within theathletic department.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.