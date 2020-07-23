Plea agreement reached in 2019 double-murder

Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The man accused of murdering two mid-Michigan women has agreed to plead guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.

Kiernan Scott Brown, 29, was accused of murdering 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock from Holt and 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney from Williamston in May 2019.

He agreed to plea and could be sentenced to 30-50 years in prison on each count with the sentences possibly served at the same time.

Brown admitted to Judge Rosemarie Aqualina that he intended to beat the women to death with a hammer when he drove to the two houses.

Brown will be sentenced September 10 at 1:30 p.m.

