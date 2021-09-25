Poets to host a fundraiser for Lansing’s Refugee Development Center

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—On September 26th local poets are hosting a fundraiser to go to Lansing’s Refugee Development Center.

The Lansing Poetry Club at the University United Methodist Church at South Harrison Road will host this event and says it will begin at 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The program will feature musicians, poets, pianists, singers, and a photo exhibit. The exhibit will be on display in the lobby of the church and it’s called, “Refugee Lansing,” which features the refugees who made Lansing their home.

Mariah Shafer, RDC Outreach Director, will also provide updates on the current refugee situation.

The event is free but they are accepting donations to the Refugee Development Center. Free parking is available behind the church.

COVID protocols are in place, and they are asking for vaccination cards (or a copy) and masks will be required.