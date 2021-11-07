Police: 2 injured in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot at a venue in Kentwood Saturday evening, police said.



Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.

Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.





Police on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.Read More »

Police were on scene at 54th Street and Division Avenue in Kentwood on Nov. 6, 2021.

It happened around at 7:38 p.m. in the 5400 Block of S. Division Ave.

Kentwood police say they responded to the area on a shots fired report. When authorities arrived they determined that two people were shot from inside the venue.

The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time and no arrests have been made.

Police don’t believe there’s any direct threat to the public.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580 or Silent Observer.