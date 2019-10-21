Police: 2 pedestrians struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Two people were struck by a car and killed during a hit-and-run crash on a western Michigan street.

Grand Rapids police say a preliminary investigation shows the man and woman, both age 56, were walking within a crosswalk after 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 19 when they were struck by a car which drove through a stop sign.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were Grand Rapids residents. Their names were not immediately released.

A tip later led police to the driver of the car who was arrested Sunday morning.

