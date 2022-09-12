EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has shared some new details about a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police said they were sent to the 300 block of M.A.C. Ave. around 1:30 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired.

When they got to the area, they found a victim with non-life threatening injuries and they were taken to the hospital.

They also found 31 bullet casings from three separate bullet caliber guns.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and ‘there does not appear to be an active threat to the public.’

“This is a very serious, unacceptable incident that ELPD is actively investigating,” said ELPD Capt. Chad Pride. “We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering what occurred and identifying the individuals involved.”

Members of the public with information about the incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Tony Fuller at (517) 319-6876.