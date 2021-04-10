Police: 4 men shot at Allendale Township apartment complex

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four men have been wounded — one critically — in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in western Michigan.

Deputies responding to a report of shots fired in Allendale Township found three victims outside an apartment about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County sheriff’s office said.

They were taken to a hospital by paramedics. A fourth victim had already left the shooting scene for a hospital. One of the four men has been treated at a hospital and released.

The shooting occurred near Grand Valley State University and a campus safety alert was issued. None of the men are current students at the school which is west of Grand Rapids.

No arrests have been made.

