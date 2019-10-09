PORT HURON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents in Port Huron are being asked to stay inside as police search for a shooting suspect.
After an armed robbery incident where the suspect fled the scene, the Port Huron Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page.
“We are urging residence in the area to stay inside and if you see anyone suspicious in your yard please call St Clair County Central Dispatch 911 immediately,” said the post.
The post was made just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The police are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Electric Avenue, but as of now no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Port Huron Police Department immediately.
Police ask Port Huron residents to shelter in place after shooting
PORT HURON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents in Port Huron are being asked to stay inside as police search for a shooting suspect.