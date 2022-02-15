LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The house of Rob Minard was searched by police Tuesday morning. Rob Minard was the Chief of Staff for former Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, who is currently under investigation for sexual assault.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has confirmed that Michigan State Troopers are at the house as part of an “ongoing investigation,” but would not say if it is related to Chatfield.

In January reports started surfacing that State police in northern Michigan were investigating Chatfield after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times, beginning when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Chatfield has since denied those claims, saying it was instead a consensual affair.

At this time we don’t know why the Minard house is being searched, but as soon as we learn more we will update you.