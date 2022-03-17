UPDATE: (3:23 p.m.) — Michigan State Police say they’re investigating an officer involved shooting in Olive Township.

The shooting happened around 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of Old US-27.

According to the MSP First District Twitter page, there is a suspect in custody.

The bomb squad is on scene as a precautionary measure.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a heavy police presence blocking off Business US 127 in Clinton County.

The area between Price Road and Pratt Road will be blocked off until further notice, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.





Michigan State Police are on the scene and the bomb squad vehicle just rolled through the area.

6 News has a team on the scene as well and are waiting to learn more about what is happening.

As soon as we get more information we will update you.