JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

In August the suspect used a stolen credit card to make purchases at Target and Best Buy in the City of Jackson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Richard Burkart at (517) 768 - 8770 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483 - STOP.