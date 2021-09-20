Police continue investigating suspicious package in Sault Ste. Marie

UPDATE – On September 16th, 2021 at 8:50 a.m., officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department responded to the report of a suspicious package at the AT&T store in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

The AT&T store is located at 2972 W. 8th Street within the Cascade Crossing business district.

An AT&T employee found a package outside of the store that was wrapped in tape and had a wire protruding from it. The package had a handwritten note on the top of the box. In response, Sault PD requested resources and assistance from the following agencies: The City of Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, Sault Tribe Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriffs Office, Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, and Federal Bureau of Investigations.

In order to preserve the scene and also keep the public safe, a safe-zone perimeter was set-up around the AT&T Store. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined there was an object that was potentially explosive, inside the package. The bomb squad secured the package and removed it from the scene. No one was hurt.

This investigation is active and no additional information is being released at this time, except for what is contained below in the FBI information release. Joint investigation efforts between Sault PD, FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan Police Department, Cheboygan County Sheriffs Office, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, will continue.

If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Sault Ste. Marie Police Department shared information on Thursday morning that they are investigating a suspicious package on 8th Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

We are in contact with the police and will update with information as it becomes available.