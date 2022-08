EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was issued a ticket for careless driving Friday afternoon after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing, police said.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers investigated a crash on Lansing Road near Stewart Road in Eaton County.

The car went off the road and into a ditch and suffered quite a bit of damage.

MSP said the driver told troopers he fell asleep.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, MSP said.