Michigan

Police: Fraternity removed five years for hazing, noise, and alcohol issues

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2018 04:09 PM EST

Updated: Dec 05, 2018 04:11 PM EST

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- - Alpha Sigma Phi was removed last month from the school and student-run Interfraternity Council for at least five years following allegations of violent hazing and forced alcohol consumption.

Police records show a University of Michigan fraternity received two noise citations even though 23 calls were made over the past year about partying at its off-campus house.

The Ann Arbor News reported Wednesday from a Freedom of Information Act request that police also investigated whether a "40-yard dash" was run over the backs of some members.

The newspaper reports that officers rarely observed loud partying at the house and that a city attorney believed a radio scanner was used to monitor police dispatches.

The fraternity's headquarters says members violating policies were suspended or expelled and removed from the frat house.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local