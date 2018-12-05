Police: Fraternity removed five years for hazing, noise, and alcohol issues

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- - Alpha Sigma Phi was removed last month from the school and student-run Interfraternity Council for at least five years following allegations of violent hazing and forced alcohol consumption.

Police records show a University of Michigan fraternity received two noise citations even though 23 calls were made over the past year about partying at its off-campus house.

The Ann Arbor News reported Wednesday from a Freedom of Information Act request that police also investigated whether a "40-yard dash" was run over the backs of some members.

The newspaper reports that officers rarely observed loud partying at the house and that a city attorney believed a radio scanner was used to monitor police dispatches.

The fraternity's headquarters says members violating policies were suspended or expelled and removed from the frat house.