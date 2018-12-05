Police: Fraternity removed five years for hazing, noise, and alcohol issues
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- - Alpha Sigma Phi was removed last month from the school and student-run Interfraternity Council for at least five years following allegations of violent hazing and forced alcohol consumption.
Police records show a University of Michigan fraternity received two noise citations even though 23 calls were made over the past year about partying at its off-campus house.
The Ann Arbor News reported Wednesday from a Freedom of Information Act request that police also investigated whether a "40-yard dash" was run over the backs of some members.
The newspaper reports that officers rarely observed loud partying at the house and that a city attorney believed a radio scanner was used to monitor police dispatches.
The fraternity's headquarters says members violating policies were suspended or expelled and removed from the frat house.
