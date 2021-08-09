Police: Gunman at large after Jackson County shootout

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunman involved in a Sunday shootout is still at large, reports 6 News media partner MLive.

At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 8, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the 500 block of Walden Lane near Foxfire Apartments to reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told deputies that a suspect had fired a gun from a vehicle at a person near the apartments and the intended target shot back.

K9 units were dispatched to track the initial gunmen but were unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.