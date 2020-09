LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The search is on today for a missing Lansing teenager.

The Lansing Police say Khylee Allen, 16, was last seen in the 2300 block of Victor Avenue on the city’s south side.

She is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

The girl was wearing a jean jacket, tie-dye shirt and blue jeans with rips.

If you have any information please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.