EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff Department has identified the body found in Delta Township yesterday as 40-year-old Matthew Compton Jr. of Lansing.

Compton’s body was found Monday in a wooded area where his car was found and he was reported missing.

The sheriff’s department has not said whether the death is believed to be accidental or a criminal act.

