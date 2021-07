JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Erica Kas of Hillsdale was killed on Saturday after a driver going the wrong way down Eastbound I-94 hit her vehicle and three other vehicles shortly before 8 p.m.

First responders tried to save Kas but she died on the scene. Several others were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, their conditions are unknown at this time.

At this time Police say they do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and it remains under investigation.