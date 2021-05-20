Police ID man killed by Ionia County Sheriff

Police Patrol cars sit in 200 block of Mulliken following deadly shooting involving an officer

MULLIKEN, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police have released the identity of the man killed by an Ionia County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning.

19-year-old Robert Nazmi Rouhman Jr who shot, after police say he used a stolen truck, to ram the deputy’s patrol at the end of a chase.

MSP say the deputy tried to pull Rouhman Jr. over after confirming the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Rouhman reportedly refused to stop, leading to a chase. The chase went through Ionia County, Clinton County, and Eaton County before coming to a stop in the 200 Block of Charlotte Street in Mulliken.

That’s when police say Rouhman Jr used the truck to ram the deputy’s car, who in return fired shots striking and killing him.

Michigan State Police will continue to investigate, their findings will be turned over to the Eaton County Prosecutors Office for review. The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.