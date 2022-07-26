MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on Friday, July 22 in Meridian Township.

Police said they were called to the area of Haslett Road and Marsh Road for a crash around 5:22 p.m.

The incident came when a car and a motorcycle were trying to navigate through an intersection, police said.

Now, the Meridian Township Police Department says 44 year-old Jason Alan Knickerbocker of Haslett was the one killed in the crash.

Knickerbocker was taken to the hospital after the crash but he died a short time later.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800