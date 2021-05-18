Police identify 4th grader killed in Grand Ledge bus crash

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Police have released the name of the 4th grade boy who was killed after he was hit by a school bus Monday in Grand Ledge.

According to city Police Chief Thomas Osterholzer, 9-year-old Malachi Williams was struck by the bus in the 1000 block of Jenny Street, while riding his bike after school. That’s near the Neff Kindergarten Center.

The bus was driven by a 60-year-old from Lansing, who police say was an “experienced driver with a clean record.”

At this time it’s not believed that drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash. While a final determination still needs to be made and the investigation remains ongoing, at this time, officials don’t believe the school bus driver was negligent.

Osterholzer told 6 News it was a “tough day for everyone”, and his thoughts are with everyone involved, especially the family of the boy.

The will be mental health professionals onsite for students, staff and others in the days moving forward.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated.