Police identify man found dead in water along Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man found dead in the Red Cedar River has been identified as 60-year-old Dale Wayne Brown.

Brown was spotted by a kayaker face down in the water around 6:14 p.m. on Sunday.

Following the autopsy, investigators were able to confirm the man was Brown after consulting medical records and verifying with a family member.

More tests are still being performed to determine a cause of death.

The initial investigation did not indicate that a crime had taken place.

Anyone who might have information regarding the drowning is asked to call Lansing Township Police at (517) 999-1291.