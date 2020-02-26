Police identify person who was found in the woods

UPDATE: (9:21 a.m. 2/26/20):

Lansing Police have identified the person who was found in the woods.

The woman, Savanna Thomas, 28 of Lansing will have an autopsy performed on her by the medical examiner’s office.

Following the autopsy, the cause of death will be determined.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call police at 517-483-4600.

UPDATE (6:35pm 2/25/2020): Today at around 10 AM, officers were called out to the 4600 block of south Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue near Reo Road — after a 9-1-1 call about an unconscious person found in the woods.

Police added that the body had no initial signs of trauma, and right now are not sure if it is the body of a man or a woman. Officers are working to figure out how long the body had been there. They also are looking at different methods to identify the body before determining a cause of death.

Lansing police say detectives anticipate confirming the identity by tomorrow.

If you know anything about this case, investigators want to hear from you. Call police at (517) 483-4600.

UPDATE (2:03pm): Lansing police have been on the scene of a suspicious death since just before 10 a.m.

A police spokesman says officers originally responded to a call of someone who was unconscious behind a local business. When police and firefighters responded, they realized the person was dead.

Police would not say whether the body was a man or a woman. They also say it’s too early to call it a murder.

Stay tuned to 6 News – we still have a crew on the scene and we’re continuing to follow this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing police are on the scene of a death they’re calling “suspicious”.

There are police cars as well as a crime scene investigation unit on the scene near Reo and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

They’re concentrating on a wooded area behind an apartment complex.

A 6 News photographer is on the scene and reporter Araceli Crescencio is on her way.

A spokesman for the Lansing Police Department is also headed to the scene. We will update this story with more details as soon as we get them.