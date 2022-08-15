HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police have released the name of the woman who was killed Friday night.

Troopers from the Jackson Post were sent to the 1100 block of Opel Dr. in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole of Jerome with a gunshot wound.

Police say Cole was on the ground. She was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old from Jerome was later arrested and lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail.

According to the Hillsdale County Jail, Jonathan Navarre Ressler was the person arrested in connection to the incident.

Johnathan Ressler, courtesy Hillsdale County Jail

He is expected to be arraigned Monday for a homicide charge.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.