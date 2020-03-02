Police investigate after 2 found dead in Jackson Co. mobile home park

BLACKMAN TWP. (WLNS)— Police are investigating a homicide after a couple was found shot to death in their home Sunday morning.

According to our media partners at MLIVE, Matthew Sparks, 35, and his wife, Sheena Sparks, 35, were found dead in their home in the 3500 block of Cypress Court, in the Walnut Ridge Mobile Home Park, around 6:50 a.m., March 1.

6 News Reporter Brittany Flowers spoke to the couple’s next door neighbor, Vanessa Davis, who said she worked with Matthew and that he was supposed to be a groomsmen in her upcoming wedding.

“[Matthew and Vanessa] did everything together. They were all about each other. They didn’t even breathe without asking each other. They were always so close and their kids were in sports so they had so much going. They both just got new promotions at work so it definitely wasn’t something we’d ever expect,” Davis said.

According to Davis, the couple had two sons around the ages of 6 and 13.

Other neighbors said this isn’t something that happens often in the area, and that it’s generally a quiet peaceful neighborhood.

6 News has reached out to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, but have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.