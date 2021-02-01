Police investigate deadly crash in Hillsdale CO.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— A 24-year-old man is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon, in Hillsdale County.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 3:30, on US-127 near Broom Road.

It’s believed the man lost control of his vehicle in a snowdrift, the vehicle turned sideways and crossed the center line entering oncoming traffic where it was then struck by a pickup truck traveling southbound on US-127.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was hurt during the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. It remains under investigation.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated if new information becomes available.