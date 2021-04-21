Police investigate deadly crash in Meridian township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Meridian Township say they’re investigating a crash, that killed 70-year-old Linda Merwin of Mason.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a crash on Mt. Hope Road and Maumee Drive in Meridian Township. It happened on Saturday, April 17th, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports show The crash occurred when a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Mt. Hope Road collided with another vehicle that was pulling out of Glendale Cemetery.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.