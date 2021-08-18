Police investigate drowning of 68-year-old in Hillsdale Co.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation after a 68-year-old drowned on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Merry Lake on Lark Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. after the man reportedly went underwater and didn’t resurface.

The man was eventually found, and despite efforts to bring him back to life, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Michigan State Police have not yet released the name, and say the investigation is ongoing.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.