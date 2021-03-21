Police investigate potential drowning in Lake LeAnn

SOMERSET, Mich. (WLNS) — Reports surfaced late Saturday evening of a possible drowning victim in Somerset.

Units from the Somerset Township Police, Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office and State police went to the scene at Lake LeAnn, where according to the Hillsdale Daily News, a small fishing boat flipped over and a man who was in it went missing.

He was seen going under the water. Somerset police say they called off their search late Saturday night after initial rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

They will resume later Saturday morning. Officials were not able to be reached for comment and no additional information has been released.