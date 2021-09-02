Police investigate reported assault at MSU fraternity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department confirmed to 6 News they are investigating an alleged assault that took place at Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

The alleged assault took place at the fraternity house the night of Aug. 30 at a fraternity function.

ELPD deputy chief Steve Gonzalez also said they believe there was a weapon, like a blunt object, that was used.

The person was not seriously injured, but ELPD said that it could have been much more.

ELPD said they do have some leads on the people who may have been involved.