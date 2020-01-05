Police investigating after student makes social media threat

NAPOLEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– Classes will resume at a Jackson County high school after reports of threats made on social media over the weekend.

Officials at Napoleon Community Schools reached out to parents on Sunday after learning of threats made by a high school age student aimed to other specific students.

School officials notified Napoleon Township Police shortly after. The student was banned from school grounds.

Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate, according to a Facebook post from Napoleon Community Schools, but they feel there is no threat to other students or staff. Classes will resume as normal on Monday morning.

