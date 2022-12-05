BATH, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you have any information on the recent robbery at the Bath Township Meijer?

If so, police are looking to speak with you.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Bath Township Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer after an employee attempted to stop a suspect that was accused of shoplifting.

The suspect then allegedly produced a gun and ran off before officers arrived.

The suspect drove a gray GMC Acadia SUV and was accompanied by at least one person.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information can contact Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 or Clinton County central dispatch at 989-224-6792.