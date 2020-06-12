Police investigating body found in Ingham County waste management site

(UPDATE 1:50 p.m.)– A body was found in a truck on the Waste Management site at 2450 E. Grand River Avenue on Friday, according to Meridian Township Police.

Officials say the truck came back fro mits route, but did not say what route the truck traveled or how long it had been out before the body was found.

The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to follow and update this story on air and online.

