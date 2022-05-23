LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are investigating a crash at the corner of Cedar Street and Cavanaugh Road involving a bike and a car.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

A witness told 6 News a male biker was not on the scene anymore and was likely taken to the hospital. The victim also appeared to have a severe leg injury.

Police had part of the road blocked off while they investigated.

At this time that is all the information that we have. As soon as we learn more we’ll update you on air and online.