Police investigating death of Jackson teenage girl

A 16-year-old girl from Jackson was killed overnight when someone fired several shots into a home.

It happened around 4 am in the 12-hundred block of Heather Lane. Police say the teen was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when the bullet ripped through the wall, and hit her in the head. She died at the scene. Officers say multiple shots were fired from outside the home.

Tonight, the community is trying to make sense of what happened.

“Right now I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said community leader, John Willis.

Willis calls Jackson home. It’s where he’s spent his entire life, and even dedicated a part of it to fighting gun violence. He’s says, today’s tragedy hits differently

“You never want to see any young person hurt or harmed in any way, but a young lady with a bright future, that was aspiring to be something special is just really different,” said Willis.

Willis says, this community needs support.

“The big thing is we have to provide opportunities for these young people to change their lives. We need to provide training. We need to provide jobs. We need to set politics aside, and focus on what’s really going on in our community.”

Police tell us this was not a random act, but they didn’t give much more information. So far, no arrests have been made. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson police department.