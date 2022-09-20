LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Lansing.

The incident is at the corner of East Saginaw Street and North Magnolia Avenue.

Police on scene did not share any details with 6 News, but a motorcycle was visible in the road. You can also see a blue Chevy with some damage to the front left bumper.

At this time, we don’t have any information about potential injuries.

The Lansing Police Department and Lansing Fire Department are on scene.

The crash is causing quite a bit of traffic on Saginaw Street so avoid the area if you are driving around.