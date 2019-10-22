Police investigating two bodies discovered in Lenawee County home

MADISON TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers are investigating the death of an adult male and an elderly female in Madison Township.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home just before 11:30 a.m. today in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue on a report of two people who appeared to be deceased.

Officers have not said how the victims died, but said it appears neither died of natural causes. The victims identities are not being released at this time.

