Police investigation of fatal crash in Jackson County

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Troopers investigated a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Blackman Township.
A Michigan State Police Jackson Post investigation found a vehicle lost control on the westbound I-94 near Cooper St.
The vehicle hit standing water before losing control and overturning just before 2:30 a.m.
Three people were inside the vehicle when the crash happened and two were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance with non-life-threatening injuries. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The westbound lanes of the I-94 were closed for several hours while troopers conducted the investigation.
Officials have not released any names until the family is notified.
